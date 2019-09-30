Police: Man caused crash while riding ATV under the influence

Breaking News
JENNER TWP, SOMERSET CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Police charged a man for driving his Polaris General Side by Side ATV with a 3-year-old while under the influence and causing a crash.

Brian Berkey, 29, came onto Lincoln Highway in Jenner Township on his Polaris and attempted to cross when a car was coming in his direction.

The two collided on the side with the three-year-old. Berkey proceeded to flee the scene.

Berkey was taken for a blood draw and had a blood alcohol content of .14

Berkey and the 3-year-old were not injured. The woman in the car was taken to UPMC to be checked out with suspected minor injuries.

