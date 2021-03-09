Police: Man caught cutting catalytic converters from cars in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A West Virginia man is in Bedford County Jail after state police say he was caught cutting catalytic converters from vehicles.

It was about 4 p.m. on Monday when state police were called to the 2800 block of Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township, Bedford County, for a report of a long-haired man wearing dirty, torn clothing who was using a reciprocating saw to remove catalytic converters from vehicles, according to the charges.

David Stonebraker, 54, of Augusta, W.V., was found in the area after by state police after a witness confronted him and he said he was interested in buying vehicle parts.

The witness said when he walked up to Stronebraker, he could hear the saw and he could see that a car was jacked up and several catalytic converters were sitting on the ground.

When the witness pulled out a phone, Stonebraker asked him not to call police because his wife was in the hospital. State police said the witness called his wife to call state police and Stonebraker loaded up his tools and drove away.

The witness got a photo of the van and the license plate and when state police caught up to Stonebraker on Route 96, he told them he was a “scrapper” and was in the area looking for junked vehicles to buy. Stonebraker allegedly said he had been at the property in question but he hadn’t taken anything, according to state police.

Stonebraker allowed the trooper to search the van and inside, the trooper saw a blue floor jack like the one the witness reported seeing as well as tools, a reciprocating saw and batteries. There was also a receipt for the same day for a saw blade.

Stonebraker was arraigned Monday night on a misdemeanor charge of theft and a summary charge of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $15,000 cash and Stonebraker is scheduled to appear in Bedford County Central Court for a preliminary hearing on March 17.