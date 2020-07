ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Allegheny Township are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects regarding a theft at the Altoona Walmart.

The theft occurred on June 18 at approximately 4 p.m. The two suspects, male and female, are pictured below.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Allegheny Township Police Department at (814) 695-3333.