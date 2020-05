JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The West Hills Police department is looking for help to identify a suspect in multiple vehicle thefts.

According to a facebook post from the West Hills Police, the thefts took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 15th in Southmont Borough.

If there is anything you can identify from the videos below, you are asked to call the West Hills Regional Police Dept. at 814-255-4145 or e-mail westhillspolice@atlanticbbn.net.