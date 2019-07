BEDFORD, Pa (WTAJ) — Police say just before 4 a.m on June 9, someone broke into the Kwik Fill store on Lincoln Highway and tried breaking into the ATM machine. The phone and cable wires were also cut.

The suspect appears to be a white male. He was wearing tan pants, a dark colored hoodie, gloves, and a red backpack.

If you have any information you’re urged to call state police in Bedford.