Police look to identify person of interest in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in an indecent assault.

IMAGE PROVIDED BY STATE COLLEGE POLICE

Police said the incident occurred on Nov. 7. The male was operating a dark-colored SUV and provided the victim a ride to their apartment from the fraternity district.

Anyone with information should contact State College police 814-234-7150 or through their anonymous tip form.

