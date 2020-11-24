Police look to identify person of interest in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in an indecent assault.
Police said the incident occurred on Nov. 7. The male was operating a dark-colored SUV and provided the victim a ride to their apartment from the fraternity district.
Anyone with information should contact State College police 814-234-7150 or through their anonymous tip form.
