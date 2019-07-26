1  of  3
Police look for information on missing Altoona woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for help in finding a missing Altoona woman, 34-year-old Rachel Doud.

She was last seen at her father’s home, 2117 11th Street in Altoona, on July 7, 2019. She told her father that she was going to meet “Daniel” and never returned.

Doud’s father did find some change of address forms in the mail for the Harrisburg area. It’s possible that Doud is in Harrisburg with a Daniel Barley, who is from Lancaster, APD reports.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rachel Doud, you’re asked to call the Altoona Police at 814-949-2489

