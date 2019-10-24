Police look for information on 7 stolen motorcycles in Blair County

ALLEGHENY TWP, BLAIR CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Township Police Department is investigating the reports of a theft of seven motorcycles from a warehouse in the Township.

One of the motorcycles was reportedly found by the Logan Township Police, destroyed and abandoned.

It’s believed the thefts happened over the weekend from Thursday, October 17, to Monday, October 21.

If you have any information on the motorcycles listed below, you are asked to call Blair County Crime Solvers at 814-695-7555.