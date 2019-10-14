Police look for help to identify State College man, woman

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.(WTAJ) — The State College police are trying to identify a man and woman involved in an incident at the intersection of Locust Lane and East Beaver Avenue.

It happened on Saturday, September 28, 2019, just before 9 p.m.

The man is described as white and college-aged with a thin build and roughly 5 foot 10 inches – 6 foot tall. he has dirty blonde hair and light eyes.

The vehicle is a darker colored 4-door sedan with a sunroof and possibly missing a right-rear hubcap.

Police ask if you have any information on the two pictured with the car, to call them at 814-234-7150.