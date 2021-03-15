Police: Johnstown man ditches illegal gun while running from police in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 22-year-old Johnstown man is in Blair County Prison after he allegedly ditched a handgun while running from Altoona police.

Terrell Williams was a passenger in a car pulled over by Altoona police at just before 2 a.m. Sunday, after the driver was spotted, headed the wrong way on a one-way street, according to the charges.

Police said Williams had an open bottle of D’usse cognac between his feet and a large bulge in his pocket. When he was asked to step out of the car, he reached for his waistband and an officer grabbed his arm.

He refused to put his hands on the hood of the car and reached into his waistband as an officer tried to grab his arm again, Williams pulled away and ran and police say he pulled out what looked to be a handgun and after running between houses and trying to hide, he was caught and arrested.

The gun, a .45 caliber Taurus semi-automatic pistol with a round in the chamber and an obliterated serial number was found near where he started to run with a loaded 11-round magazine a few feet away.

Body-cam footage showed Williams with the gun in his left hand and showed him ditching it as he ran. Williams was arrested in a Logan Township with drugs and two handguns in 2017 when he was 18. He pleaded guilty to felony theft and drug charges and was sentenced to 16 to 36 months in prison.

Williams had his bail set at $150,000 cash and faces charges that include felony counts of illegal possession of a gun, carrying a gun without a license and misdemeanor tampering with evidence. A preliminary hearing is slated for March 24.