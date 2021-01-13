Police: Johnstown man dead after bicycle crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is dead after injuries from a single-unit bicycle crash in Bedford County on Jan. 11.

Maynard Witherell, 78, was traveling on Main Road in Colerain Township, Bedford County when he crashed and hit his head off the asphalt road. Police said Witherell was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time, but later succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash after being transported by helicopter to Conemaugh Hospital.

According to police, it is suspected there was a mechanical failure of the bicycle chain that caused Witherell to crash.

