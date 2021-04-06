Police: Johnstown man borrows woman’s car, crashes it into her home

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is accused of assaulting a woman after he borrowed her car and crashed it into her home.

Trevor Madison, 32, of Johnstown, was arrested at about 1 am.m. Tuesday after Johnstown police responded to a home on the 500 block of Dorothy Avenue to find Madison forcing a bleeding woman into a running shower, according to the charges.

When officers arrived, they saw a 2010 Mazda sedan that looked as if it had been driven into the front of the home. A blood trail led to the open front door and police could hear a woman screaming upstairs.

Officers rushed upstairs after calling out and not getting a response and inside the bathroom, they found Madison forcing the woman, who is the mother of his child, into a running shower.

Police said the woman was screaming and crying and bleeding from a gash on her left cheek. There was a bump on her forehead and she said, “It was him,” as police pulled Madison away from her.

The woman said Madison won’t leave her alone and shows up at her home to harass her and while they have a child together, he doesn’t live there.

She told cops Madison got upset after she confronted him about crashing her car, which he had borrowed the day before. Madison was drunk she said and he walked up to her and hit her head off the front door.

The two argued inside and she was cut on the cheek when Madison, who was throwing things at her, hit her with a plastic cup.

It was then he forced her up the steps and into the bathroom so she could wash off the blood. There were children in the home at the time of the incident, police noted in the charges.

“I’m going to kill you,” Madison told her, according to police. “You’re the first on my list.”

When questioned by police, Madison said he was drinking and hadn’t been taking his medication despite being diagnosed as bipolar.

Madison is charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was also cited for harassment and driving on a suspended license.

Bail was set at 10 percent of $5,000 and a preliminary hearing is slated for April 13 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Musulin.