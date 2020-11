STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are investigating a vehicle theft from Oct. 31.

Police said the theft occurred from a truck in the parking lot of the Boalsburg Military Museum between 6-11 a.m. An individual cut and removed the catalytic convertors from the pickup truck pictured below.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact State College Police at (814) 234-7150 or through an anonymous tip.