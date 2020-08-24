Police investigating three-vehicle crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a three-vehicle crash in Jenner Township on Aug. 22.

The crash happened at 10:20 p.m. on Somerset Pike, just north of Million Dollar Highway.

According to police, a Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling southbound when it crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane. The Cavalier hit a Ford Fiesta, which was slowing down and preparing to turn left.

The Cavalier continued southbound and hit a Chevrolet Impala, which was also slowing down to allow the Fiesta to turn left, according to police.

Both the driver and the passenger in the Cavalier were ejected. The passenger was ejected onto the roadway and the driver was ejected into a parking lot, according to the report.

Police said all three vehicles suffered disabling damage. All persons involved were transported to Conemaugh Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

This is an ongoing investigation. Charges are pending.