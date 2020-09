BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Logan Township are investigating the theft of over $7,000 in jewelry.

According to police, the incident happened between the night of Aug. 26 and the morning of Aug. 28 at a residence on Lehigh Lane. The value of the jewelry was $7,100 in total.

If anyone has information about this situation, you are asked to contact Logan Township police at 814-949-3364.