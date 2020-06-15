Police investigating arson in Sandy Township

SANDY TWP., CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A two-story residential structure fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Sandy Township Police Department and Sandy Township Fire Department.

The fire occurred early in the morning on June 14th at 55 Saint Marc Road. No one was injured but the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.

The investigation has thus far determined that the fire was incendiary in nature and intentionally set. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal at Ridgeway Station (814) 776-6136 or Bradford City Police Department.