Police investigate vandalized mailbox in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect(s) who smashed a mailbox in Juniata Township.

Police said the unknown person(s) smashed the mailbox on Nov. 10 at a residence on Whitetail Lane. The damage is valued at $140, according to the report.

Anyone with information should contact state police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ