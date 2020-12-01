Police investigate vandalized mailbox in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect(s) who smashed a mailbox in Juniata Township.
Police said the unknown person(s) smashed the mailbox on Nov. 10 at a residence on Whitetail Lane. The damage is valued at $140, according to the report.
Anyone with information should contact state police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.
