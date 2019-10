HOMER CITY, INDIANA Co, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Indiana are looking for information about a person’s dog being shot and killed with an arrow.

The incident happened back on September 13, 2019, just after 12:30 a.m., they report.

The arrow shooting occurred at 42 Zack Street in Armstrong Township.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police at 724-357-1960