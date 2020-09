JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Johnstown that happened on Sept. 5.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired on the 300 block of Daniel Street at 9:40 p.m.



Police said it was reported that a group of people were standing around a car when other individuals arrived and fired shots at the group.



No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Johnstown Police at 814-472-2100.