Police investigate “lottery” phone scam

WARSAW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from DuBois were alerted of a theft of approximately $10,500 as part of a phone scam.

The unnamed man, 50, from Brockway, reported the theft/scam on June 26, 2019, around 8:45 a.m.

The scam involves approximately $2,000,000 in a supposed lottery jackpot, but there is no lottery, or jackpot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police remind everyone to not send, wire or transfer money to unknown people. Click here for more information on how to recognize if you’re being contacted by a potential scammer.