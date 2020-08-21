Police investigate hit and run in Clearfield County

DECATUR TWP., CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Clearfield are investigating after a driver reportedly crashed into a utility pole before fleeing the scene.

On Aug. 21, at roughly 4 a.m., troopers report that a 2002 Subaru Impreza was traveling on SR2024/Old Erie Pike when it traveled off the roadway before coming back onto the roadway and crossing over both lanes. It then traveled off the road again and hit a utility pole before spinning out of control and stopping in the middle of the road.

The driver was reported to have fled the scene before any responding units could arrive.

PSP Clearfield reports that the investigation is continuing.