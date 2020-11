The Trump Campaign is filing claims against seven Pennsylvania counties in their latest lawsuit. The complaint says these areas have mismanaged the election process.

It says specifically, that a Centre County poll worker "observed mail-in ballots being improperly spoiled." It goes on to say that some ballots were "destroyed." The second claim made against Centre County is that provisional ballots were provided to New Jersey voters. The last claim states that "poll watchers did not have meaningful access to observe the canvassing and tabulation process of mail-in and absentee ballots."