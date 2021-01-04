Police investigate cause of Brookville fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville police are currently investigating a house fire on Western Avenue. They are asking for the public’s assistance.

The fire occurred at 130 Western Ave. on Jan. 1 at 6:51 p.m. According to police, investigators are having a tough time determining a cause due to the heavy damage.

Anyone with information should contact police at 814-849-5323. Police said anyone with information will remain confidential.

THE LATEST

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss