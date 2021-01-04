Police investigate cause of Brookville fire

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville police are currently investigating a house fire on Western Avenue. They are asking for the public’s assistance.

The fire occurred at 130 Western Ave. on Jan. 1 at 6:51 p.m. According to police, investigators are having a tough time determining a cause due to the heavy damage.

Anyone with information should contact police at 814-849-5323. Police said anyone with information will remain confidential.

