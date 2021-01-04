BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville police are currently investigating a house fire on Western Avenue. They are asking for the public’s assistance.
The fire occurred at 130 Western Ave. on Jan. 1 at 6:51 p.m. According to police, investigators are having a tough time determining a cause due to the heavy damage.
Anyone with information should contact police at 814-849-5323. Police said anyone with information will remain confidential.
THE LATEST
- Altoona woman steals vehicle, kicks officer during arrest
- Police investigate cause of Brookville fire
- Government officials concerned about rising coronavirus rates after holidays
- All 67 March Madness games will be played in Indiana, NCAA confirms
- Group of Republicans condemns ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump