Police investigate burglary at State College church

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are investigating a burglary at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Waupelani Drive.

According to police, this burglary occurred sometime over the past several months. Unknown actor(s) broke a window and entered the building, later on attempting a small fire that caused minor damage.

Police said the damage was discovered on Jan. 17. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact State College Police at 814-234-7150, by email (police@statecollegepa.us) or by submitting an anonymous online tip.

