Police: Interstate crash with dozens of vehicles kills 2

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — Police say a crash involving dozens of vehicles on an interstate in central Pennsylvania has claimed the lives of two people.

State police said the crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Clinton County between the Loganton and Lock Haven exits. Police said initial reports indicated that the crash involved 30 to 60 vehicles with multiple injuries including two fatalities.

The National Weather Service shortly after noon Wednesday issued a winter storm warning telling people in northern Pennsylvania to expect heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 22 inches.

