HOMER CITY, INDIANA Co. Pa, (WTAJ) — State Police have arrested a 42-year-old man after they discovered a marijuana growing operation and indicators of meth production inside his home.

The man was taken into custody without incident around 11 a.m. today, July 1, 2019.

Roughly 25 fully grown plants were found along with various items related to the manufacture of meth. The items were inventoried and removed from the home.

Charges are currently pending.