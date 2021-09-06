Police incident shuts down Cambria County road

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shoemaker Street in Nanty Glo is open again, after a police incident closed the area Sunday night.

Cambria County’s emergency dispatch center confirmed that State Police were at a home on the street, but would not say why. Crews remained on scene until the early hours of Monday morning.

The Nanty Glo Fire department says Shoemaker Street is now completely open.

This is a developing story, stick with WTAJ News for the latest…

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.