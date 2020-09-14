Altoona police in search for active shooter

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have been searching for an active shooter in the Greenwood area of Altoona.

Police say 5 people, including 2 juveniles were involved in an altercation near the Greenwood Sheetz on E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. One female was shot in the arm and transported to UPMC.

Starting from around 7:45 p.m. crews began blocking off the area at the intersection of Bellmeade Drive and Dartmouth Lane, searching for suspects and speaking with witnesses.

A resident tells us they heard three gunshots while others heard six.

Police say they’re in the process of pulling surveillance video from Sheetz and a motel across the street.