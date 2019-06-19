Police in California unveil “Robocop”

(WTAJ/CBS) — Police in Southern California are turning to technology in order to fight crime by deploying a robot out on to the streets to keep a watchful eye over public area.

The robot, dubbed “HP Robocop,” is described as an “autonomous data machine” and was officially unveiled by the Huntington Park police department on Tuesday.

Equipped with 360-degree video cameras, Huntington Park police will deploy “HP RoboCop” to monitor and surveil areas such as parks and city buildings.

The robot will then be able to relay video footage from its cameras to police headquarters in order to facilitate fast and safe responses from police officers.

“HP RoboCop” will also be able to roll down sidewalks and recite phrases to members of the public, such as “excuse me” and “good day to you.”

Huntington Park lies about six miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.