Police: Heroin, meth and stolen gun seized after search of Logan Township motel room

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A search of Logan Township motel room has landed a 38-year-old man in jail on felony drug and gun charges.

Michael Stine, of Altoona, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after he was spotted leaving a room at the Cedar Grove Motel in Greenwood, according to Logan Township police.

Stine had outstanding Blair County bench warrants and a subsequent search of his motel room after police got a search warrant turned up about 100 packets of heroin, a stolen handgun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and packaging materials such as scales, police said.

Stine is now in Blair County Prison with a pending arraignment on felony charges that include possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felon not to possess a firearm and receiving stolen property.