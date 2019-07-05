Police: Fisherman finds human leg with sneaker on in river

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a fisherman found part of a human leg with a sneaker on it in the Delaware River.

The leg was discovered around 8 p.m. Thursday. But it’s not clear how it got into the river or how long it had been in the water.

Authorities say a 27-year old man was fishing near the Graffiti Pier when he spotted part of a right leg — from the kneecap to the foot, with a sneaker still attached. Emergency responders then searched the waterway to see if other body parts could be located.

The fisherman’s name has not been disclosed.

Further details about the discovery were not released.