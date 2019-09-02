Police find toddlers home alone, mother facing charges

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is in custody, accused of leaving her two young children at home alone.

Sunday, officers responded to a call from a witness, who saw a small child hanging out of a third-story window at Solomon Homes.

Police say when they arrived, the door was unlocked, and two small children ages three and one were found inside the apartment alone.

The children were taken into protective custody and later placed into foster care.

Johnstown police have located the mother, 22-year-old Tashee Sarrys.

She now faces charges of Endangering the Welfare of Children.