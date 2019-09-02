Breaking News
People grieve in Permian Basin as investigation into deadly Odessa shooting continues
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

Police find toddlers home alone, mother facing charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is in custody, accused of leaving her two young children at home alone.

Sunday, officers responded to a call from a witness, who saw a small child hanging out of a third-story window at Solomon Homes.

Police say when they arrived, the door was unlocked, and two small children ages three and one were found inside the apartment alone.

The children were taken into protective custody and later placed into foster care.

Johnstown police have located the mother, 22-year-old Tashee Sarrys.

She now faces charges of Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss