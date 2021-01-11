Police find opioids after man drives wrong way down one-way street

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver headed the wrong way down a one-way street in Altoona is now in jail after police found several grams of a powerful opioid in his car.

Andrew Heffer, 30, of Altoona, was pulled over at around 2:30 a.m. Monday as he drove a tan Buick Century on the 600 block of Eighth Street, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

Heffer was the only one in the car and was detained when officers allegedly saw a plastic bag with white powder on the floorboard. Police say two suspected drug pipes and two more bags of white powder were then found in the car. In all, about four grams of suspected carfentanil were seized.

Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine, according to the CDC.

Heffer is charged with felony and misdemeanor drug counts and a summary charge of driving the wrong way on a one-way road. Bail was set at $100,000 Monday morning by Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller and a preliminary hearing is slated for January 20.

