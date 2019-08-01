Police find a naked woman on local highway

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 2:42 p.m. on Monday, July 29. State Police in Lamar received multiple calls of a female walking naked along Interstate 80.

Troopers were dispatched and located Marissa Floyd, 26, of Williamsport Pa around the 194-mile marker westbound. She was taken into custody without incident and transported via ambulance to the hospital for a knee injury.

Floyd was expected and later admitted to being under the influence of a designer drug known as bath salts.

She was later released from the hospital and transported to the Clinton County Correctional Facility on charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.