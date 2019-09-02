Police file kidnapping charges in case of missing 2-year-old

MONROEVILLE, ALLEGHENY CO, Pa. (KDKA) — In a 20-minute conversation with KDKA, Uddin says his wife Sharena Nancy was working as a ride-share driver last night.

He says the two were talking as she finished up her shift around 7 p.m.

He claims Nancy never said anything about a child being in the car.

“She has me on the dashboard so I mean I saw the car the whole thing. She called the video off, but I still could hear her,” Uddin said.

According to Allegheny County Police during this time, Nancy was driving a black Toyota Yaris with PA plates KLW3926 in the areas of Blairsville, New Alexandria, and Delmont in Westmoreland County.

And they believe Nalani Johnson was in the car during this time.

“We have reason to believe that was the case, again we’re trying to verify some things and that’s why we’re seeking additional public input,” said Supt. Coleman Mcdonough, Allegheny County Police

When police pulled Nancy over, Nalani was not in the car.

“They were making her step out from the car with gunpoint. That’s all I heard. She was telling me that they have a gun pointed and getting me out. That was the last word I heard from her,” Uddin said.

Uddin is confused by the whole situation.

He says the couple married in February of 2018 and lived in Monroeville before he was deported.

Right now he lives the with couple’s daughter in India while Nancy supports their family with her job in the Pittsburgh area.

According to Uddin, after his wife was taken into custody they were able to speak and she tells him she didn’t take Nalani.

According to court documents, Sharena Islam Nancy is currently held in the Allegheny County jail waiting on the following charges: