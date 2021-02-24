Police: Elk County man crossed a river in November to get away from trooper

WILCOX, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County man state police say swam across the Clarion River in late November after he wrecked a dirt bike while fleeing a trooper is now in jail.

Dillon Robuck, 24, of Wilcox, is accused of trying to outrun a state trooper at about Noon on Nov. 24, before he laid his 1999 Honda down on its side at the intersection of Joy Garden Road and Route 219 in Jones Township, Elk County.

The trooper was driving south on Route 219 in an unmarked car, but in uniform, when he heard the motorcycle, according to the charges. The trooper then saw a rider, later identified as Robuck, with a full face shield helmet and wearing black pants, black jacket and a multicolored backpack riding south on the berm of the northbound lane at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle had no license plate or turn signals and when the rider turned to look at the trooper and then sped away, the trooper turned on his lights and gave chase.

Robuck turned onto Old Kane Road and headed down Joy Garden Road as the trooper closed the distance. When Robuck approached Route 219 again, he didn’t stop, braked hard and slid as he tried to ride north, state police noted.

After laying the bike down and sliding, a Jeep nearly hit Robuck and as he got up and tried to get the bike upright, the trooper hit the front tire of the motorcycle with his car. The bike fell over and Robuck, still wearing the backpack, hopped the guardrail and ran off.

The trooper reported he next saw Robuck on the other side of the Clarion River and he watched as he walked toward Clarion Street, without the backpack. The trooper watched Robuck go up to the back of a home and talk to a resident before stripping off his clothes.

When troopers drove over the home, they saw a pickup truck driving toward them, so they flagged it down. The driver told them Robuck was in the truck and state police said he was leaning back in the passenger seat, covered in a blanket. Robuck was shaking uncontrollably and appeared hypothermic, so an ambulance was called to take him to a hospital in Kane.

In the truck, police recovered a glass pipe and aluminum foil on the passenger side floor and a garbage bag of Robuck’s wet clothes. The backpack was found under a downed tree by the river. Inside, police found Robuck’s debit card and a cigarette pack with 20 empty stamp bags, as well as a sunglass case with burnt aluminum foil.

When state police arrived at the hospital, they learned Robuck checked himself out as soon as he arrived.

Robuck was arraigned Tuesday morning and placed in jail to await his preliminary hearing on March 3. Robuck’s charges include a felony count of fleeing police and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person along with numerous traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000 cash.