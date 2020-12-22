Police: Crystal meth found during home visit in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after a visit by probation officers allegedly turned up a stolen gun and several bags of crystal methamphetamine.

Austin Michael Lee Mullan, 27, of Coalport, was arraigned Tuesday morning on felony drug, theft and gun charges filed by Lawrence Township police after a stolen 9mm handgun and a total of 15.68 grams of methamphetamine was allegedly found in his jacket.

Mullan fled a mobile home on Montgomery Run Road when county probation officers showed up for a visit on Oct. 14. He left his jacket behind, where probation officers and police discovered the drugs and the firearm that was reported stolen by state police, according to the charges.

