BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County DUI task force will be out in full swing this week.

Officers say they will be holding Sobriety Checkpoints, Roving Patrols and “Cops in Shops,” to crack down on driving under the influence.

Officers can be in uniform or in regular clothes.

They are also reminding drivers about the move over law, and to always wear your seatbelt.