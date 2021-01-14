Police: Couple smuggles fentanyl into Blair County Prison

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Frankstown Township couple is accused of smuggling fentanyl and a cellphone into the Blair County Prison.

James and Chasity McCleary are each charged with multiple felonies after an investigation by prison officials and Hollidaysburg police led to the discovery of a cellphone and evidence of a scheme to smuggle fentanyl and Suboxone into the jail in October of 2020, according to charges filed in the case.

James McCleary, 34, was an inmate in late October of 2020 and police say he and his wife used his job in the prison laundry to get a cellphone and drugs inside.

Chasity McCleary, 36, allegedly placed a bag containing the cellphone, two grams of fentanyl and 22 Suboxone strips in the gap between the pavement and the laundry room garage door.

McCleary allegedly supplied the cellphone to fellow inmate Jonathan Delacruz, 39, who police suspect coordinated with 26-year-old Chadwick Crum IV, who was on the outside.

A second planned drop was scuttled when prison officials received a tip and monitored James McCleary’s phone calls and when confronted, he and his wife allegedly confessed.

Another inmate, 30-year-old Brandon Shaffer, allegedly described to investigators how inmates were splashing water on their faces to keep from nodding off after doing the drugs that were smuggled in.

Police allege Crum gave the cellphone, a charger, drugs and a can of chewing tobacco to Chasity McCleary outside Walmart in Altoona the day before she made the Oct. 23 drop outside the prison laundry area.

All suspects face felony and misdemeanor drug and contraband related charges. James and Chasity McCleary were arraigned Thursday and each released on separate unsecured $75,000 bail bonds.