Police corporal charged with rape for alleged sexual assault

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities say a police corporal in the Poconos has been charged with rape for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he pulled over for a traffic stop.

WNEP-TV reports 53-year-old Steven Mertz, of Leighton, was arraigned Wednesday.

Authorities say Mertz pulled over a 26-year-old woman for driving under the influence Oct. 16. Investigators say he took the woman into custody but was told to take her home after she was released.

Authorities say Mertz asked the woman to speak privately. He then sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say the woman understood that a sexual favor was expected but felt desperate to get out of the DUI charges.

County investigators recovered explicit text messages between the two the next day.

A message seeking comment was left for Mertz’s attorney.