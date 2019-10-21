Police: Clearfield woman forced herself into home, claimed to be God

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police report the arrest of a woman who had forced her way into two different homes and claimed she was God.

Kristin McBride, 37, reportedly forced her way into a home, rambling and claiming to be God. She left after the residents repeatedly asked her to leave.

While police were talking to the residents, they received a call from someone nearby where McBride had also forced her way into their house and assaulted one of the people living there.

According to the report, police arrested her at the second home for burglary, trespassing, assault, and disorderly conduct. She’s currently in Clearfield County Jail awaiting arraignment