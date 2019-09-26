Parolee runs from police; Altoona schools lock down

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wednesday morning police pursuit led to the brief lock down of schools in the Altoona Area School District, as well as the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center and Altoona Public Library.

Police say that the incident was in relation to Altoona resident Ray Hemingway, a parolee who had violated probation.

The State Parole Office, along with a U.S. Marshall and some Altoona Police officers went to confront Hemingway, who then decided to run away, in the direction of the Altoona Area Senior High School.

The lock down lasted for around 15 minutes until and was placed as a precautionary measure.

Hemingway was arrested without further incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss