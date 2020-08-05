Police chase leads to crash, driver flown to UPMC

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Rockview report that a Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital for injuries after he tried to flee from police and crashed.

According to the report, troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 37-year-old Joseph Trotman of Hawk Run, Pa., on August 4, just after 11 p.m. Trotman failed to stop the vehicle and police began to pursue him.

Trotman crashed the vehicle on Empire Road in Morris Township. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, the report states.

Trotman was flown to UPMC for treatment of his injuries. His condition is currently unknown.