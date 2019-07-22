Police chase clown through LA streets while being taunted

LOS ANGELES, Cali. — (KTTV) People on social media wondered if it was a music video or performance art.

Police called it reckless driving.

The dangerous game of cat and mouse began south of Los Angeles in Orange Country after the driver refused to pull over and it lasted nearly an hour.

The driver eventually abandoning the car in Venice Beach. He was walking like the real Joker…

If his hope was to blend in with the crowd, it didn’t work, as curious onlookers swarmed around him.

People watched as he paused to help bury a sunbather under sand…and give a high five

Before finding his own place to sit in the sun.