Police charge Punxsutawney service shop owner with having child porn

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charged a Punxsutawney man after a search on October 2, 2019, found numerous files of child pornography on his computer.

According to the complaint, Peter Alan Hayes, 59, was found to have 20 images of sexual pictures on his service shop laptop showing victims under the age of 18.

Between April 24 and September 10, 2019, police received a total of 15 Cybertips about 20 different files and images depicting child pornography. A subpoena was issued to Comcast which showed the IP address belonged to the an account with the address 678 Fordham Road in Punxsutawney.

Police conducted a surveillance of the property and noted a burgandy Jeep Compass with plates registered to Peter Hayes, of 678 Fordham Road.

On Wednesday, October 2, at around 10:30 a.m. police executed a search warrant where Hayes was in his service shop, which shared the same address as the home.

According to the complaint, Hayes waived his rights and explained to police that he looks and searches child porn multiple times a day and prefers “younger-looking females.”

When shown four of the pictures, police say Hayes agreed that he viewed them on his computer.