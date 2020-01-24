Police charge man in November Geistown murder

GEISTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed in the November killing of 74-year-old Anthony Profaizer of Geistown.

Officials charged 52-year-old John Hoffman with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and robbery charges.

On November 25, Profaizer was found dead in his garage with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to a criminal complaint, Hoffman hit Profaizer multiple times in the head with a pipe and then left with some of the victim’s pain pills.

Cambria County District Attorney, Greg Neugebauer thanks the public for a tip that led them to Hoffman.

“We got help from the public and to me, the largest takeaway is that the public knows that they can come to us with information, that we will handle that information properly and hopefully that information can be used to do justice.”

Hoffman is now in the Cambria County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing.