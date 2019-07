EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have filed charges on a 41-year-old woman who got stuck on her roof with two boys age 7 and 10.

On June 22, just after 3 a.m., the woman used a ladder made of pallets attached to each other long ways, to get herself and the children on the roof.

The woman was then stuck on the roof with both children and needed a neighbor to help get them down.

Police report this is not the first instance of her having small children on a roof at unreasonable hours.