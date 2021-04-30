Police: Cambria man calls police over fictitious robbery

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to what was said to be an active burglary, April 28, however, upon arrival there was no evidence of intrusion.

Timothy Box, 41, alerted Croyle Township Police Department of two men who broke into the basement of his home and were advancing to the first floor. Box also claimed that the men were armed and attempting to kill him.

Multiple police officers and agencies were dispatched to the 900 block of Frankstown Road, Croyle Township, at 10:55 a.m., according to the criminal complaint. Upon searching the premises, police found no evidence of forced entry or indication that robbers were present.

Box was charged with false alarm to agency of public safety and false reports.

Box was later arrested for two felony counts of risking a catastrophe and several minor counts after shooting fireworks at his neighbor’s home.

Box is currently in custody at the Cambria County Prison and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5 with bail set at 10 percent of $5,000.