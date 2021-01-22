Police: Burglar steals beer, ice cream, turns himself in

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man police say stole beer and ice cream from an Antis Township garage has turned himself in to state police.

Donald Mosley, 50, of Bear Creek, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2020 after a homeowner on McFarland Road called 911 to report a heavy-set man walking around near her property, according to the charges. She called back as a trooper was on his way to say she thought the man had gone inside her garage, which she had kept unlocked because she had been doing laundry.

When state police arrived, Mosley was walking out of the garage with a 12 oz. can of Budweiser Select in one hand and a pint of Ben & Jerry’s “Half Baked” ice cream in the other.

When the trooper ordered Mosley to the ground, he soiled himself, according to state police.

Mosley was unable to say why he was at the home, had trouble answering simple questions and said he was sick and needed medical attention. State police pointed out that when he was asked, Mosley admitted he had used methamphetamine in the days leading up to the incident.

State police said Mosley didn’t know what day it was or how he got to the McFarland Road home and he was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment. The homeowner said the ice cream and beer had been in the refrigerator freezer in the garage.

On Jan. 22, 2021, Mosley was arraigned remotely after turning himself in to state police in Wyoming, Luzerne County.

Mosley is charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of theft, disorderly conduct and loitering and prowling at night. He remains free on an unsecured $50,000 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller.