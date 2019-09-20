Police: Brookville man charged, taken to Pittsburgh hospital after mental breakdown

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) –Police report they responded to a call just after 11 p.m. on September 19 about a man having a psychological issue and destroyed the residence he was living in.

The 36-year-old man was in the kitchen when the police arrived. He proceeded to go outside where police spoke with him and determined he needed to be taken for further medical evaluation.

In the process, the man began to get combative and started to bite the officers and EMS. Police report he got agitated to the point that he began to bang his head off of the street.

He was eventually taken to Brookville Hospital by the Jefferson County EMS and was then taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Police have charged the man with attempted aggravated assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.